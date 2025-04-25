Maharashtra Gives Ultimatum to 55 Pakistani Nationals to Leave Within 48 hours

According to the state home department, there are 55 Pakistani nationals in Maharashtra. These 55 Pakistanis are currently living in different parts of the state. “Of these, 19 Pakistan nationals are in Thane city, 18 in Nagpur, 12 in Jalgaon, three in Pune city, each in Navi Mumbai, Mumbai and Raigad,” a senior home department official said.

Speaking with this newspaper, Dr Iqbal Singh Chahal, Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) of the Home department, said, “Maharashtra has 55 Pak Nationals who have come to India on short term Visa. MEA and MHA (Ministry of External Affairs and Ministry of Home Affairs) had issued instructions that they have to leave India by April 27. I have instructed Unit commanders to ensure their exit.”

Dr Chahal said that there are no instructions for those Pakistan nationals, who are on long term visas including diplomats and officials.

Speaking with the reporters, the chief minister said that the state government has obtained the list of the Pakistan nationals. “We are identifying the Pakistan nationals in Maharashtra. We informed the Police stations that no person will stay in Maharashtra for more than 48 hours with a Pakistan visa. We are monitoring the process and sending them back. Legal action will be taken against those who overstay,” said Mr. Fadnavis, who also holds the home department.

The Chief Minister also held a discussion with Union home minister Amit Shah. He said that as per his discussion with Mr. Shah, the state government is taking actions. He added that there is no sympathy for the Pakistani sportspeople and actors.