Maha Army Jawan Martyred in J&K

According to reports received by his family, the incident occurred on May 6 when a military truck driven by Sachin fell into a deep valley in Kashmir. He was serving as a driver in the 6th Battalion of the Mahar Regiment of the Indian Army, stationed at Ramban in Srinagar, for the past three years. Sachin is a native of Tamlur and his family currently resides in Jia colony in Deglur town.Sachin was reportedly transporting fellow jawans for a war-related assignment when he lost control of the vehicle. The accident claimed the lives of four soldiers, including Sachin. With tensions running high along the India-Pakistan border, locals have hailed Sachin’s death as martyrdom.He is survived by his wife Madhura, an eight-month-old daughter, his parents and two brothers. His wife currently resides in Pune. The couple had been married for a year and a half. His father, Yadavrao Shivram Vananje, works as a private driver. The tragic news has cast a pall of gloom over Tamlur village and the towns of Degloor and Madnoor.The body of martyr Sachin Vananje has been brought to the 66 Base Hospital in Srinagar and after a post-mortem, the body was flown to Nanded. His final rites will be conducted with official honours in Deglur town on Friday.Elected representatives, officials and people will participate in the last rites programme. Nanded district soldier welfare officer Capt. Vittal Kadam and Degloor deputy collector Anup Patil made arrangements.