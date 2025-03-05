Madhya Pradesh: Second trial incineration of Union Carbide waste begins

Bhopal: The process for second trial incineration of Union Carbide waste on Wednesday began in Pithampur facility near Indore in Madhya Pradesh, an officer of state pollution control board (PCB) said.

“The process of cooling and cleaning of two combustion chambers of the incineration facility in Pithampur has been carried out after the first trial burning of the waste. The heating of the two combustion chambers on Wednesday began to make the facility ready for the second trial incineration of the waste. It will take around 12 hours for heating the two combustion chambers to the prescribed temperatures to burn the waste in the second trial disposal”, regional officer of Indore branch of state PCB Srinivas Dwivedy told this newspaper.

The first trial burning of the toxic waste, the remains of the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy, in the Pithampur facility was completed on March three.

Ten tons of the waste was incinerated in the first trial waste disposal.

In the second trial, ten tons of the waste will be burnt, officials said.

As per the recent directive from the Madhya Pradesh high court, three trial disposals of the waste will be done in the Pithampur facility.

Environmental impact reports of all the three trial disposals will be submitted to the high court which will take a decision on incineration of the remaining wastes of Union Carbide in the facility, based on these reports.

The state PCB has meanwhile reported that the air parameters during the first trial incineration of the waste in Pithampur facility were found to be normal.

Around 337 tons of toxic wastes of the defunct factory of the Union Carbide in Bhopal were shifted in the sealed containers from the plant premises to Pithampur on January two for the purpose.

Leakage of the deadly methyl isocyanate (MIC) in the Union Carbide’s factory here on the intervening night of December two-three, 1984 had led to the killing of over 5,000 people, officially.

However, the unofficial death toll in the world’s worst industrial disaster was put at over 10,000.

