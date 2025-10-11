Lokayukta Raids In MP Recover 17 Tonnes Of Honey From Retired Engineer

The raids by the Lokayukta at the properties of G.K. Mehra, retired chief engineer of the public works department (PWD) at various locations in Bhopal and Narmadapuram districts in the state on Thursday yielded Rs 36.04 lakh in cash, 2.649 kg of gold, 5.523 kg of silver, 32 under-construction cottages, seven completed cottages, luxury cars, and numerous investments and properties, sources said.

The 17 tonnes of honey was recovered from Mehra’s farmhouse in the village of Saini under Sohagpur police station in Narmadapuram district, sources said. The raids in his farmhouse also yielded six tractors, 32 under-construction cottages, seven completed cottages, a number of luxury cars and a large private pond for fishing, sources said.

The raids in his house in the posh locality of Manappuram colony here yielded Rs 8.79 lakh in cash, jewellery worth Rs 50 lakh, and fixed deposits worth Rs 56 lakh. The Lokayukta raid in his high-value flat in the Opal Regency here yielded Rs 26 lakh in cash, 2.6 kg of gold, and 5.5 kg of silver, sources said.

The Lokayukta raids continued for the second day on Friday, sources said.