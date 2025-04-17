Kharge Sees Bid to Destabilise Karnataka Government, Urges Unity

Speaking at the inauguration of the Udyog Mela in Kalaburagi, Kharge alleged that the Narendra Modi-led central government is misusing the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and Income-Tax Department to target opposition leaders. He cautioned that similar tactics may soon be employed in Karnataka to destabilise the Congress government.

“Our leaders and cadres must remain united despite internal differences. If not, Modi and Shah will crush the poor and the marginalised. People have trusted you with power — don’t betray that trust,” Kharge told the gathering.

Declaring that the Congress “will not bend,” Kharge asserted that the party, with people’s support, would resist attempts to divide the nation and “overthrow the BJP's authoritarianism.”

He accused the BJP of deliberately targeting Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, saying, “Despite losing two members of their family — Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi — in service to the nation, Sonia and Rahul continue to work for the people. They will not be intimidated.”

Kharge strongly criticised the BJP over the charge sheet filed in the National Herald case, calling it an assault on an institution deeply rooted in India's freedom struggle. “National Herald was started by Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru in 1937 to support the fight for independence. To target such a legacy is shameful,” he said. He questioned the BJP’s moral authority on the issue: “Did you fund or build the National Herald? Was it supported by your donations?”

He also slammed the RSS mouthpiece Organiser for its controversial remarks targeting the Christian community. Referring to a now-deleted article claiming that Christians occupy seven crore hectares of land, Kharge said, “First they targeted Muslims, now Christians. This reflects the divisive mindset of those who cannot build the nation, only divide it.”

Shifting focus to employment, Kharge emphasized the need for skill development. Citing his tenure as Labour Minister in the UPA government, he noted the increase in Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) from 5,000 in 1952 to 15,000 under UPA rule. “We trained skilled workers, not just degree holders,” he said.

Kharge credited the Congress-led UPA with implementing flagship schemes like MGNREGA, food security, and the National Health Mission. “Unlike the BJP, we didn’t just promise before elections — we delivered,” he said.

Highlighting the lack of industrial development in the Kalyana Karnataka region, he urged the state government to provide incentives, land, and subsidies to attract industries. He also criticised the Centre for failing to operationalise regular flights at the Kalaburagi airport, despite the state providing necessary infrastructure.

In a final remark, Kharge took aim at the BJP’s recent invocation of Dr B.R. Ambedkar. “Those who never spoke about Ambedkar are now invoking his name for political gain,” he said.