Kerala: Eagle Snatches, Then Returns PSC Hall Ticket Just in Time

With the clock ticking down, tension grew at the examination center. However, the eagle returned the hall ticket just in time.

Earlier, around 300 job aspirants thronged the PSC examination center at the Government Upper Primary School in Kasargod. One candidate was reviewing his notes ahead of the test and had placed his hall ticket beside him.

While he was engrossed in his studies, an eagle suddenly appeared and swooped down, grabbing the ticket with its beak. It then perched on a window ledge overlooking the venue. The candidate was stunned and looked on helplessly, while others around him stood in disbelief as the eagle held the hall ticket tightly in its beak.

As the exam time approached, both the candidate and others were sure that retrieving the hall ticket was nearly impossible. With the PSC rules clearly stating that no candidate would be allowed to enter the examination hall without a hall ticket, his chances of taking the test seemed bleak. The candidate might have prayed fervently, knowing that his opportunity for a government job was at risk.

What happened in the next few moments was nothing short of a miracle. The eagle released the slightly crumpled hall ticket, and the candidate breathed a sigh of relief as he quickly picked it up and ran toward the examination hall.