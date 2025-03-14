Kerala CM urges Centre to evolve consensus on constituency delimitation

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday told the Centre not to punish the states that have effectively implemented population control measures while deciding on Lok Sabha constituency delimitation.

In a statement here, Pinarayi said the central government should be prepared to decide on the issue through consultation and after evolving a consensus. The Chief Minister said the delimitation should be carried out without reducing the existing proportional share of seats in any state.

It is unfair to reduce proportional representation in Parliament for states that have reduced their populations in line with population control programs and family planning policies introduced by central governments after independence, he said and cautioned that any such step would be tantamount to rewarding the states that had failed in all these parameters.

The Chief Minister said the process of delimitation of constituencies was earlier carried out in the country in 1952, 1963 and 1973. However, in 1976, the 42nd Constitutional Amendment temporarily froze this process till the first census after 2000 (2001)

Pinarayi said this was done to encourage population control. Due to continued population disparity among states, this freeze was extended by the 84th Constitutional Amendment until the first census after 2026 (2031).

He said the central government's arguments that southern Indian states will get additional constituencies on a pro-rata basis cannot be taken at face value. The Centre has also not been able to clarify whether this pro-rata distribution is based on the percentage of current parliamentary seats or population figures.

The Chief Minister said that, in either case, the southern states will suffer a loss of representation. The central government should be prepared to address the concerns of the southern states.

Pinarayi said it is the responsibility of the central government to preserve the essence of democracy and federalism by avoiding unilateral actions.