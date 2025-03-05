Kerala CM Slams Congress for Aiding BJP Wins

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday unleashed a scathing attack on the Congress, accusing it of weakening the secular forces and facilitating the victories of the BJP in various parts of the country.

In an article on the political situation in the country, released on the eve of CPM state conference, the chief minister said the Congress claims to be the sole defender against the Sangh Parivar , but its actions tell a different story.

By dividing secular votes, Congress has inadvertently facilitated BJP victories. Its arrogance towards other opposition parties has hindered collective efforts to defeat the BJP, he said.

Vijayan said the Congress party's arrogant attitude towards other opposition parties is unacceptable.

The recent Delhi assembly elections are a prime example, where the Congress prioritised defeating the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over challenging the BJP, despite failing to secure a single seat. This shortsighted approach allowed the BJP to win 8 seats, with the AAP securing 22 seats.

The Election Commission data reveals that the BJP's victory in 14 seats can be attributed to the Congress's stand. In Timarpur , the BJP won by a margin of 1168 votes, while the Congress candidate secured 8361 votes. Similarly, in Greater Kailash, the BJP won 3188 votes , with the Congress candidate securing 6711 votes.

The chief minister said it was astonishing that the Congress refused to acknowledge the BJP as the main enemy and instead focused on defeating the AAP. This strategic blunder enabled the BJP to dominate the national capital.

The Congress must recognise the importance of forming alliances with other parties to defeat the BJP, he said and added that India alliance leaders like Omar Abdullah and Akhilesh Yadav have criticised the Congress's stance.

The chief minister said the farmers' protest and widespread discontent against the central government's policies were evident in the Lok Sabha election outcomes in states like Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra. However, due to Congress's misguided policies, the BJP managed to regain power in some of these states in the subsequent assembly polls.

He urged the Congress to reassess its strategy and collaborate with other parties to defeat the BJP. Its insistence on going solo will only lead to further fragmentation and BJP victories.

Vijayan said the upcoming elections in north India, parties like the Samajwadi party and the Rashtriya Janata Dal would be crucial in building a strong force against the BJP. Congress must put aside its arrogance and join hands with these parties to defeat the BJP.

He said the Left has taken a firm stance against the BJP government's `anti-people' policies, exposing their true intentions and mobilising resistance across the nation. This is not just a claim but a fact. On the other hand, the Congress has been falsely proclaiming itself as the sole opponent of the Sangh Parivar .

The chief minister said in Kerala, the Left has taken a firm stance against the Sangh Parivar's attempts to expand its influence. In stark contrast, the Congress is inexplicably enabling the BJP's polarising agenda by forming alliances with hardline groups like Jamaat-e-Islami and SDPI.