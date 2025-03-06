Karnataka: Women’s Voices to Take Center Stage in Rural Governance Initiative

Kalaburagi: Starting March 8, Gram Panchayat halls across Karnataka will witness a unique feature in rural governance—one where women take center stage.

In a move to amplify women’s voices in decision-making, the state government will launch the Women-Friendly Gram Panchayat Campaign, Women's Gram Sabhas (Mahila Snehi Gram Panchayat Abhiyana, Mahila Grama Sabha), a 16-week-long initiative that will run from March 8 (Coinciding with International Women’s Day), until June 30.

The program will feature exclusive Women’s Gram Sabhas in villages to encourage their active participation in governance.





A Platform for Women’s Voices

Announcing the initiative, Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Priyank Kharge emphasized the need to bring women to the forefront of decision-making. “Women form half of the village population, and their participation in ward and Gram Sabha meetings is crucial,” he said.

To facilitate this, special Gram Sabhas dedicated exclusively to women will be held under Section 3-H of the Karnataka Gram Swaraj and Panchayat Raj Act, 1993.





Creating Spaces for Women’s Voices

Gram Panchayats will organize these meetings in collaboration with local self-help groups (SHGs) and Stree Shakti groups, ensuring that women have a structured platform to discuss key issues such as health, sanitation, safety, education, and livelihood opportunities.

Unlike symbolic gestures, this initiative is action-driven—government departments have been instructed to respond to women’s concerns and take necessary measures to address them.





Preparatory Meetings:

As part of the Women-Friendly Gram Panchayat Campaign, officials have been directed to conduct preparatory meetings of sub-committees related to women and children ahead of the initiative. Wach village must collect and present data on the local female population during the Women’s Gram Sabha. Authorities have also been instructed to ensure the active participation of all members of self-help groups (SHGs) and Stree Shakti groups, making the campaign more inclusive and impactful.





More Than Just Meetings