Kamra seeks time to appear before police citing safety concerns

Mumbai: Kunal Kamra, who is facing police investigation regarding his alleged defamatory comments against Maharashtra deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde, on Monday sought a week’s time to appear before the Mumbai police. He has cited safetyKamra seeks time to appear before police citing safety concern reasons while expressing inability to return to Mumbai immediately.

An FIR was registered against Mr. Kamra on Monday for his alleged defamatory remarks against Mr. Shinde. In a video of his show that was released on Sunday, Mr Kamra called Mr. Shinde “gaddar”, the term often used by Uddhav Thackeray and his party leaders. The police complaint against the comedian was filed by Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel. He has been booked under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including 353(1)(b) and 353(2) (statements conducing to public mischief) and 356(2) (defamation).

The police had served summons at Mr. Kamra’s Mumbai residence and also via WhatsApp asking him to remain present at the Khar police station at 11 am on Tuesday. According to police sources, Kamra, who lives in Puducherry, declined to join the questioning immediately, citing threats to his life from Shiv Sena workers. He has reportedly requested a week’s time to appear before the police.

In a statement issued on Monday, Mr. Kamra has said he will cooperate with the police but does not regret his remarks or plan to apologise for them.

The police are also investigating Shiv Sena’s accusation that Mr. Kamra received money from Shiv Sena (UBT) to defame Mr. Shinde. Minister of state for home Yogesh Kadam said, “The police will examine Mr. Kamra’s phone records and other electronic devices as part of the investigation.”

Breaking his silence on the issue, Mr. Shinde said, “Everyone has the freedom of speech. We understand satire. But this is like taking ‘supari’ (contract) to target someone. The other person should also maintain a certain limit, otherwise an action causes a reaction.”