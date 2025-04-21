Jobless Teachers Lay Siege to SSC Office in Kolkata

The demonstrators recently lost their jobs in the SC judgment. They have threatened to keep SSC chairman Siddhartha Majumdar gheraoed at his chamber of the building throughout the night to continue their agitation. Earlier they reached the SSC office in a rally from Karunamoyee bus stand in the afternoon. A huge contingent of police personnel has been deployed in and around the location after both sides had a tussle over the protest.

Later a 14-member-delegation comprising those who consider themselves as “eligible” candidates went to meet Mr Majumdar and gheraoed him. The meeting lasted for nearly five hours. Meanwhile, a rumour spread that the SSC would release a list of “eligible” ones who were earlier selected in three rounds of counseling instead of those who had actually cracked 15 rounds nine years ago. The demonstrators shouted ‘we want justice.’

After the meeting, some members of the delegation informed that the SSC chairman told them of inability to publish the list of candidates who appeared in the counseling of the panel whose term got over. They also said that the SSC chairman has sought two days' time for legal consultation.