J&K, Ladakh Parts on High Security Alert; Civilian Movement in Border Areas Restricted

Particularly the areas bordering with Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir are witnessing rapid security placements, an enhanced multi-faceted surveillance and improved coordination between various security agencies.

The authorities have, meanwhile, restricted the movements of non-locals in various areas falling in proximity of the Line of Control (LoC). The visits to these areas which were witnessing a ‘border tourism’ boom for the past couple of years have been made subject to prior approval by the designated authorities.

In an advisory issued by the district administration of Kupwara, all visitors other the locals have been asked to obtain prior permission before visiting the border areas like Karnah, Keran, Machil, and the Bungus Valley. Also, all government and private schools have been directed to obtain prior approval from the Deputy Commissioner’s office before organising tours or picnics to these areas.

Though the officials insisted it is a ‘routine advisory’ issued to regulate the visits of outsiders including tourists to the border areas for logistic reasons and their own well-being, it and some emergency alerts have sparked fears of Indian military retaliation against Pakistan among the border dwellers.

On February 26, 2021, India and Pakistan had recommitted themselves to the November 2003 ceasefire agreement along the LoC and other sectors in J&K and agreed to address the issues that could undermine the peace and stability along the borders in a “free, frank and cordial’ fashion.

As a dividend of the ceasefire holding with only minor violations taking place along the LoC and the International Border (IB) in the Jammu plains- aften referred to as Jammu- Sialkot border -peace has prevailed in the frontier, much to the relief of its residents. Several border areas like Gurez, Bungus, Kaman Post and Tangdhar were opened to tourists and these soon became popular destinations.

Also, mushroom and basmati farming and traditional industries in the border areas witnessed revival and educational institutions began working normally without any closures or disruptions due to cross-border shelling. While, as a ceasefire dividend, the agricultural and trade activities have been going on smoothly, development works also gathered pace in the entire border belt.

Several border residents who spoke with this correspondent over the phone on Thursday said that they have been living smooth lives for the past few years and if active hostilities break out between the two countries, they may again have to bear the brunt as they did in the past particularly between 2010 and 2020.

Meanwhile, the United States Department of State has asked the US citizens to avoid going within 10 kilometres of the India-Pakistan border “due to the potential for armed conflict.”

It has issued a ‘Do Not Travel’ (updated) advisory for J&K owing to the “terror attacks” and possible “violent civilian unrest” in the Union Territory and also within 10 kms of the India-Pakistan border. It warns all US citizens that terrorist attacks and violent civil unrest are possible in J&K and, therefore, do not travel to the region (except visits to the eastern Ladakh region and its capital, Leh).

The advisory issued on Wednesday, a day after a terror attack left 26 tourists and a local horse handler dead at Pahalgam, says, “Violence happens sporadically in this area and is common along the Line of Control (LoC) between India and Pakistan. It also occurs in tourist spots in the Kashmir Valley: Srinagar, Gulmarg, and Pahalgam.”