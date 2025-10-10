India’s Sovereign AI Model To Be Ready Before February Summit

New Delhi: The government on Friday said that India’s sovereign artificial intelligence (AI) model will be ready before the AI Impact Summit to be held in February. The government has scheduled a two-day India AI Impact Summit 2026 on February 19 and February 20, 2026. “Before the end of this year, hopefully, we should have our first foundational model, India, entirely an Indian foundational model. By the time of the India AI Summit, we should be able to launch India's sovereign model as well," electronics and IT secretary S Krishnan said, while speaking at India Mobile Congress 2025



"Though India was a latecomer in artificial intelligence, it has scaled up its compute infrastructure rapidly with the deployment of 38,000 graphics processing units or GPUs against the target of 10,000 units and building up its own foundational models," Krishnan said .

“I think the other important element of what we are targeting is a lot of smaller models which are sector specific, because ultimately the delivery has to be, in the Indian context, something which is meaningful and enhances productivity. Something which delivers to people who most need it in the sectors where AI has to make a difference,” the secretary said.



Speaking on the sidelines of the event, Krishnan also said that the addition of a new GPU is being done through an open process every quarter. “We continue to call for bids from time to time and practically every quarter we have bids, we have a bid out right now. People are adding capacity, as they add capacity we continue to add the GPUs which are offered,” he said.