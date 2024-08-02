India, Vietnam Forge Stronger Ties with $300M Aid and Defence Pact

Taking a veiled dig at China by saying that both India and Vietnam oppose "expansionism" in the Indo-Pacific, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with his visiting Vietnamese counterpart Pham Minh Chinh, and announced two credit lines totalling $ 300 million to bolster the maritime security of the south-east Asian nation.Both leaders adopted a plan of action to strengthen the comprehensive strategic partnership (CSP) between the nations from 2024-28, which was among the nine pacts inked on the day.It may be recalled that both India and Vietnam have fought separate border wars against China. Vietnam also has serious maritime disputes with China in the South China Sea. According to reports, Vietnam has also been keen to acquire the BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles from India.At a special briefing in the evening on the visit, ministry of external affairs secretary (east) Jaideep Mazumdar told reporters that the two credit lines, one of $ 180 million and the other of $ 120 million were for Coast Guard ships and fast-craft border patrol boats for Vietnamese forces.Both leaders jointly inaugurated in virtual mode the Army Software Park at the Telecommunications University in Nha Trang, Vietnam, that was described as a "beautiful symbol of defence ties". The Army Software Park has been built with an Indian grant assistance of $ 5 million and has 17 classrooms and 200 computers with a data centre.At the MEA briefing, the secretary (east) said both sides have inked an implementation arrangement for defence industry cooperation that will establish a framework. Mazumdar also said India has an "overarching approach" for defence supplies for Vietnam guided by that country's specific requirements. He added that Vietnam had expressed interest in technology transfer from India for defence production.In his remarks, the Vietnamese PM said his country shared a "special bond" with India and referred to the "high level of political trust" between the two nations while calling for "deeper defence and security ties" with New Delhi. Modi too referred to Vietnam as an "important partner" in India's Act East Policy and Indo-Pacific vision, adding that Chinh's visit to India adds a "New and golden chapter to our relations".After Modi had mentioned that mutual cooperation between the two nations has "gained a new momentum" with "new steps taken" along with the "unison of views" of the two nations in their Indo-Pacific vision, the Vietnamese leader said both nations would continue to work to ensure peace and stability in the South China Sea in order to uphold the freedom of navigation there as "waters of peace". PM Modi too shared the sentiments by stating that both nations would "continue our cooperation for a free, open, rules-based and prosperous Indo-Pacific".The Vietnamese PM also referred to the resolve of both nations to double their bilateral trade in the next three to five years even as PM Modi mentioned that bilateral trade has increased by more than 85 percent. PM Modi also said that the review of the ASEAN-India Trade in Goods Agreement should be concluded at the earliest to "realise the potential of mutual trade". He also said that an agreement has been reached between the Central Banks of both nations for digital payment connectivity.Calling for even "more strategic trust" between the two nations, Mr. Chinh referred to the need to strengthen cooperation in areas such as green technologies, information technology, semiconductors, artificial intelligence and other fields. PM Modi too said focus will be on areas of the Green economy and added that mutual capabilities in energy and port development would be harnessedEven as Mr. Chinh called for greater cooperation in cultural and people to people exchanges, PM Modi referred to India's cooperation in the conservation of Temples in the My Son region of Vietnam. Referring to Buddhism as the "common heritage" of both nations, PM Modi also invited the people of Vietnam to visit the "Buddhist circuit" in India.It was also announced that Vietnam would join the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure. Pacts inked between the two sides included MoUs in the spheres of agriculture, customs capacity building., renovation of cultural heritage, medicines, law and justice, and broadcasting.