India aim is world food security: PM

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that India "is a food surplus country" and is also working to provide solutions to “global food and nutrition security”. Mr Modi noted that in the Indian agricultural tradition, priority has been given to science and logic. He also said that India has a robust system of agriculture education and research based on its heritage.

The Prime Minister was speaking after inaugurating the 32nd International Conference of Agricultural Economists (ICAE) at National Agricultural Science Centre (NASC) complex in the national capital. Recalling that the last ICAE took place in India 65 years ago, Mr Modi mentioned that India was then a newly Independent nation and that it was a challenging time for the country's food security and agriculture.

“Today, India is a food surplus country, the largest producer of milk, pulses and spices, and the second largest producer of food grains, fruits, vegetables, cotton, sugar, tea and farmed fish,” Mr Modi said.

The Prime Minister said that there was a time when India’s food security was a matter of concern for the world. Now, India is providing solutions to global food and nutrition security. “Therefore, India’s experience is valuable for discussions on food system transformation and is sure to benefit the global south,” he said.

In his address, the Prime Minister reiterated India’s commitment to global welfare as a "Vishwa Bandhu". Highlighting India’s vision for global welfare, he mentioned various mantras, including "One Earth, One Family and One Future", "Mission LiFE" and "One Earth, One Health", put forward by India on various forums.

Mr Modi underlined India’s approach of not viewing the health of humans, plants and animals in silos. He said: “Challenges before sustainable agriculture and food systems can only be tackled under the holistic approach of One Earth, One Family and One Future.”

“Agriculture is at the centre of India’s economic policies,” the Prime Minister underlined as he mentioned that 90 per cent of small farmers in India who own small land make up the biggest strength of India’s food security.

Mr Modi pointed out that a similar situation is prevalent in several developing countries in Asia, making India’s model applicable. Giving the example of natural farming, the Prime Minister said that the positive results of promoting chemical-free natural farming on a large scale can be seen in the country.

He also mentioned a big focus on sustainable and climate-resilient farming in this year's Budget as well as developing a complete ecosystem to support India’s farmers. Highlighting the government’s emphasis on research and development related to climate-resilient crops, the Prime Minister informed the audience that nearly 1,900 new climate-resilient varieties have been handed to farmers in the last 10 years.

He gave examples of rice varieties in India that require 25 per cent less water than traditional varieties and the emergence of black rice as a superfood. “Black rice from Manipur, Assam and Meghalaya is the preferred choice due to its medicinal value,” he said, adding that India is equally eager to share its related experiences with the world community.

The Prime Minister emphasised the longevity of ancient Indian beliefs and experiences about agriculture and food. He highlighted the priority given to science and logic in the Indian agriculture tradition and mentioned the existence of the whole science behind the medicinal properties of food.

The Prime Minister stressed that agriculture grew on the foundation of this thousands-year-old vision, mentioning Krishi Parashar, an almost 2000-year-old treatise on agriculture based on this rich heritage.

The Prime Minister pointed to a robust system of agriculture research and education in India. “ICAR itself boasts more than 100 research institutes,” he said, adding that there are more than 500 colleges for agriculture education and more than 700 Krishi Vigyan Kendras in the country.

Highlighting the relevance of all six seasons in agricultural planning in India, the Prime Minister mentioned the distinct qualities of 15 agro-climatic zones and noted that agricultural produce changes if one travels about a 100 km in the country.

“Be it farming on the land, in the Himalayas, in the desert, in water-scarce regions or coastal regions, this diversity is crucial for global food security and makes India a ray of hope in the world,” Mr Modi remarked.

The Prime Minister also acknowledged the seriousness of the nutrition challenge, along with water scarcity and climate change. He presented “Shri Anna” (millet) as a solution given the superfood's quality of "minimum water and maximum production".

Mr Modi expressed India’s willingness to share India’s millet basket with the world and mentioned the last year being celebrated as the international year of millets.

Mentioning the initiatives to link agriculture with modern technology, the Prime Minister talked about soil health card, solar farming leading to farmers turning into energy providers, digital agriculture market i.e. e-nam, Kisan credit card and PM Fasal Bima Yojana.

He also touched upon the formalisation of agriculture and the allied sectors, ranging from traditional farmers to agri startups, from natural farming to farmstays and farm-to-table.

He further added that in the last 10 years, 90-lakh hectares were brought under micro irrigation.