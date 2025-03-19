Government schemes reach over 100 villages in Bastar with establishment of security camps: Sai

Raipur: Chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Wednesday said that establishment of security camps in remote areas in Leftwing insurgency- hit Bastar in Chhattisgarh has helped over 100 villages in the region get the government schemes.

Mr. Sai who held discussion with Union home minister Amit Shah on the counterinsurgency measures being undertaken in Bastar to free the region of the Maoist influence, during his recent two-day visit to Delhi, said that 52 schemes of 70 government departments have now been implemented in these interior villages due to establishment of security camps in the remote Bastar.

“People in these villages are now able to get cheap rations due to the opening up of the public distribution system (PDS) shops in the areas. Around 52 schemes of 70 government departments have reached over 100 villages following the establishment of security camps”, he said.

Mr. Sai reiterated his assertion to end Naxalism in Bastar by March 2026 and said that his government is committed to achieve the target to free Bastar of Maoist menace.

Exhorting the Maoists to give up arms and join the mainstream, Mr. Sai said that the government is ready to rehabilitate them suitably with dignity in the society.

“Don’t talk the language of bullets, surrender and I assure you of your suitable rehabilitation with dignity”, he said while making an appeal to the Maoists.

Joint efforts of the Central and state government have considerably eroded bases of Maoists in Bastar raising the prospects of lasting peace in the region, he said.

He said the new surrender police of the state government declared last week envisaged attractive financial incentives, educational aid and jobs for surrendered Naxals and their kin.

The new surrender policy has successfully wooed many Maoists to quit Naxal cadre and join the mainstream, he said.

Besides, counterinsurgency operations were intensified in the region leading to killing of 282 Naxals in the last 15 months, he added.