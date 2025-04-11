Gold ETFs add Rs 27k cr assets in FY25

Chennai: Gold-backed Exchange Traded Funds have increased their assets under management by Rs 27,000 crore in FY25. Apart from April 2024 and March 2025, all the months of the fiscal year witnessed net inflows.

Gold ETFs saw their aggregate AUMs increasing to Rs 58,887 crore at the end of FY25, moving up from Rs 31,223 crore at the end of last fiscal – increasing the AUMs by Rs 27,664 crore.

The gold ETFs saw net inflows in all the months, except April 2024 and March 2025. In April 2024, the net outflow was Rs 395 crore and in March the net outflow of Rs 77.21 crore.

The net inflows have been higher in most of the months of FY25, largely rising in the latter part of the fiscal. In May and June, net inflow was Rs 827 crore and Rs 726 crore respectively, but by January, it went up to Rs 3751 crore.

In FY25, three new gold ETFs were launched, taking the total number of gold ETFs to 20. The number of folios held by them increased from 51,83,711 in April 2024 to 69,69,522 at the end of March 2025.

Global gold ETFs reported strong inflows in March totalling $8.6 billion. This helped drive total Q1 flows of $21 billion or 226 tonnes to the second highest quarterly level in dollar terms, only behind Q2 2020’s $24 billion or 433 tonnes.

Collective holdings by global gold ETFs rose to 3,445 tonnes by the end of March, reaching the highest month-end level since May 2023 and 470 tonnes shy of the record of 3,915 tonnes in October 2020.