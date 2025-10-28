Farmer Fatally Crushed By Thar SUV Over Land Dispute In Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: A farmer in a village in Guna district in Madhya Pradesh was fatally crushed by a jeep over land dispute, police said on Monday.

His two minor daughters were brutally assaulted and stripped when they tried to save their father from his attackers, police said.

Eighteen persons including a local BJP leader have been booked in connection with the incident.

The ghastly incident took place in the village of Ganeshpura under Fatehgarh police station on Sunday afternoon, according to the police.

The victim Ram Swaroop Dhakad who was allegedly subjected to torture for nearly an hour before being crushed under the Thar SUV by the accused, died during treatment in the district hospital in Guna, police said.

A case has been registered against 18 persons under sections pertaining to murder and other relevant charges, Fatehgarh station house officer Jayanarayan Sharma said.

The Guna district BJP president Dharmendra Sikarwar conceded to the media that the key accused in the incident Mahendra Nagar is a party member and booth president.

A complaint lodged in the Fatehgarh police station by the daughter of the slain farmer said that around 10-15 persons attacked him when her parents were going to their farmland.

They assaulted him with sticks and rods before running the vehicle over him.

The minor daughter of the slain farmer was allegedly pulled by her hair by the attackers and one of them also sat on her chest and tore her clothes, the girl said in her statement.

Ram Swaroop lay in the village with both his legs crushed and other limbs broken, for an hour as the accused allegedly prevented the villagers from taking him to the hospital, his daughter said.

According to the police, Ram Swaroop had a dispute over six bighas of land with Kanaiya Nagar, a resident of Pachlavada, Rajasthan. The disputed land is located in Pachlavada.

Mahendra, Kanaiya and around 13-14 people attacked him because of the land dispute, the police said.

The police launched raids at several places to arrest the accused.