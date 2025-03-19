Family of slain BJD leader Naba Das meets Odisha CM, demands CBI probe

Bhubaneswar: The family of Naba Kishore Das, the late senior Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader and Odisha’s former health minister who was shot dead in January 2023, met Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday evening at the state secretariat, urging him to order a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the incident.

Das’ wife, Minati Das, daughter Dipali Das and son Vishal Das, held a 90-minute discussion with the Chief Minister, which was also attended by State Director General of Police (DGP) Yogesh Bahadur Khurania and Crime Branch DG Vinaytosh Mishra.

“We submitted a letter to Chief Minister Majhi, requesting him to initiate a CBI probe into our father’s murder. The Chief Minister assured us that the ongoing Crime Branch investigation will be conducted properly. Regarding our demand for a CBI probe, he said he would carefully examine the matter and inform us of his decision,” Dipali Das told reporters after the meeting.

Naba Das, widely known for his influence in Odisha’s political landscape, was fatally shot on January 29, 2023, as he stepped out of his vehicle at Brajarajnagar in Jharsuguda district to attend a statue unveiling ceremony.

Gopal Das, an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of police, was immediately taken into custody for allegedly firing at Das with his service revolver, reportedly over a past enmity.

The then BJD government, led by Naveen Patnaik, had ordered a Crime Branch investigation into the murder. While the family initially expressed satisfaction with the probe, their confidence has since waned. Recently, Dipali Das voiced her family’s concerns about the outcome of the investigation, questioning the Crime Branch’s failure to clearly establish the motive behind the crime and address the possibility of a larger conspiracy.

After Naba Das’ death, Dipali contested and won the by-election for the Jharsuguda Assembly seat. However, she lost her seat in the 2024 general elections.