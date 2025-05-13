Fadnavis Reviews Security Preparedness in Mumbai

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said that Mumbai’s status as India’s economic capital makes it a potential target due to the proxy wars conducted by Pakistan.

“Pakistan knows they cannot win with India in a direct war. But we have seen in history that they have chosen proxy wars, which makes Mumbai, the financial capital of the country, vulnerable,” said Fadnavis, who is also the state Home Minister, after holding a review meeting with defence forces at his official residence Varsha, to discuss the state’s security and preparedness against the backdrop of rising tensions between India and Pakistan.

The CM said that any terror threat to Mumbai could directly impact the country’s economic foundation due to its importance as India’s financial capital.

“A city like Mumbai is extremely important. During previous attacks, the enemy tried to show that they were targeting the country’s economic hub. In such a situation, intelligence sharing will be extremely important and adequate care needs to be taken on the cyber security front. Hence, the state government and defence forces must work together in greater coordination,” he added.

The meeting discussed improved intelligence sharing, greater use of technology, necessary precautionary measures and the expected cooperation from the state government to defence forces along with setting up a faster coordination mechanism.

During the meeting, CM Fadnavis also praised the precision and effectiveness of the Indian Armed Forces during Operation Sindoor, calling it ‘unprecedented’ and saluted their efforts in safeguarding the nation. “I salute the armed forces. Our military has shown Pakistan its place. Pakistan’s many airbases and terror hotbeds were destroyed,” he said.

The meeting was also attended by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, along with senior officers from the Army, Navy and Air Force, including a Lieutenant General, Rear Admiral, Commander, and Air Vice Marshal.

Indian army’s General Officer Commanding (GOC) for Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Goa Area Lt Gen Pawan Chadha; Navy's Flag Officer Commanding Maharashtra Naval Area (FOMA) Rear Admiral Anil Jaggi, Indian Air Force (IAF) Air Vice Marshal Air Vice Marshal Rajat Mohan, representatives of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT), Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), Home Guards, among others, were present on the occasion.