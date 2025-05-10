Fadanvis Calls Pakistan ‘Terrorist Nation’, Says India Will Continue to Fight Terrorism

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Saturday called Pakistan a “terrorist nation” that has always given patronage to terrorist activities. He said the Indian armed forces and the government will continue to fight against terrorism.

Mr. Fadnavis spoke to reporters in Alandi village after taking darshan of Sant Dnyaneshwar. “Pakistan is a terrorist state. They have been supporting terrorism, but India won’t stop. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, our armed forces have given a befitting response to Pakistan,” he said.

India had destroyed terrorist training centres in Pakistan on Monday night. Both countries agreed to a ceasefire after three days of cross border conflict. “Pakistan has always supported terrorism. All its operations and activities have established its support for terrorism. India, under PM Modi’s leadership, will sternly deal with terrorism,” Mr. Fadanvis said.

After India agreed to the ceasefire, NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar said India was never the aggressor and hailed ‘Operation Sindoor’ as a necessary step for India’s national security.

“India never encouraged terrorism. Operation Sindoor was a decisive and precision attack on terrorist hubs. Its objective was never to target Pakistan’s military installations and its citizens. It was India’s duty to respond to Pakistan’s continued misadventures and we did it with responsibility and keeping world peace in mind. India has always supported peace and dialogue. If it is happening now, it is a welcome move,” Mr Pawar said.

The veteran leader also insisted that the world must fight terrorism unitedly. “It is the duty of the international community to firmly counter terrorism,” he said.

Maharashtra Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi also welcomed the ceasefire, but demanded a promise from the government that there will be no ceasefire if there is another terrorist attack in the country. “I am glad because war is not a solution. Only innocent people suffer during a war. I feel terrible that terrorists came from Pakistan and killed innocent Hindu tourists. I welcome this ceasefire. But I also want a guarantee from the government that if there is another terrorist attack in future, there will be no ceasefire,” he said.