EU, Kerala Hold First Blue Economy Conclave to Boost Ocean Partnerships

New Delhi: In what the European Union (EU) described as a “first-of-its-kind initiative,” the European body held a Blue Economy Conclave with Kerala in Thiruvananthapuram earlier this week, aiming to deepen EU-India cooperation in sustainable ocean investments, maritime activities, climate action, skills, and innovation. The event was co-hosted by the Government of India, the Government of Kerala, and the EU, the European body said on Tuesday.

According to the EU, the conclave served as a collaborative platform to explore opportunities in climate-resilient coastal development, shipping and port logistics, sustainable fisheries and aquaculture, renewable energy, circular economy models, and wellness tourism. Both sides reiterated their intent to pursue projects of mutual interest, with public-private partnerships highlighted as key to creating growth, jobs, and innovation while protecting marine ecosystems.

The conclave brought together a “Team Europe” delegation led by EU Ambassador to India Hervé Delphin, along with ambassadors and senior representatives from 17 EU Member States, European businesses, and industry leaders.

The event was inaugurated by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the presence of Union fisheries, animal husbandry and dairy minister Lalan Singh, key state ministers, Union government officials, the Team Europe delegation, and leaders from Indian and European industry and civil society. EU ambassadors also held a separate meeting with the Chief Minister.

Chief Minister Vijayan said, “By partnering with the European Union, global leaders in marine technologies, ocean governance, and sustainability frameworks, we seek to enhance our capacity for sustainable ocean-based development, from fisheries to coastal resilience and marine innovation.”

While over 6,000 European companies operate in India, Kerala currently ranks only 10th among Indian states in terms of European investment, a gap that offers significant scope for growth, the EU noted.

EU Ambassador Hervé Delphin added, “Kerala presents many opportunities for European stakeholders, from maritime industries and coastal resilience to skills and tourism. This conclave is more than an event; it is the beginning of long-term collaboration between Europe and India. Kerala has unique assets that can turn potential into reality: your location, your human capital, and your window to the sea and the world.”