Eight die after gas leak in well in MP's Khandwa district

Bhopal: Eight people were on Thursday killed after being exposed to the poisonous gas in a well in a village in Khandwa district in Madhya Pradesh, officials said.

The incident took place in the village of Kondavat under Chaigaonmakhan police station in the evening.

“Eight people had gone into the well to remove the weed. Prima facie, it appears they might have been exposed to some poisonous gas such as methane and drowned”, Khandwa district collector Rishav Gupta who along with local superintendent of police Manoj Kumar Ray rushed to the spot to supervise rescue operation said.

The state disaster rapid force (SDRF) along with the local police launched a rescue operation and fished bodies of all the eight people out of the water late in the evening, official sources said.

Two families lost two members each in the mishap, officials said.

Sources said two people had first gone into the well to clean it.

The other six people jumped into the well one after another to save them when they saw them drowning.

All eight people drowned in the process.

The deceased were identified as Rakesh, Vasudev, Arjun, Gajanand, Mohan, Ajey, Sharan and Anil, officials said.