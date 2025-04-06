Efforts on to take Tamil across the world: Modi

Rameswaram: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday made a strong pitch for Tamil and asserted that all efforts are on to take the language across the world and asked the Tamil Nadu government to impart medical education in Tamil medium to benefit the poor. Modi said efforts were on to take Tamil language, heritage to all corners of the world.

Without naming anyone, Modi said he gets letters from leaders of Tamil Nadu and “they do not sign in Tamil. “At least put your signature in Tamil.”

He inaugurated the Pamban bridge, India's first vertical lift sea bridge and flagged off train service linking Rameswaram island to the rest of the country. He also laid the foundation stone and inaugurated multiple development projects worth over Rs 8,300 crore.

Airdashing from Colombo, the Prime Minister began the day by offering prayers at the Ramanathaswamy temple, saying he felt blessed to do so on the divine occasion of Ram Navami.

Modi praised the engineers and workers behind the project, stating that the bridge, long awaited by the people, would significantly boost ease of business and travel, strengthen regional connectivity and create new trade, tourism, and employment opportunities across Tamil Nadu.

Noting that Rameswaram is the land of former president A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, whose life demonstrated how science and spirituality complement each other, the Prime Minister said, “the new Pamban bridge to Rameswaram symbolises the union of technology and tradition”.

Addressing a large gathering, the Prime Minister said the morning’s sunlight adorning Ram Lalla at Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir symbolised the spirit of good governance that Lord Ram stood for. He highlighted Tamil Nadu’s cultural connection to Lord Ram, pointing to references about him in Sangam-era Tamil literature, and extended festive greetings to the people.

Modi underscored that India has doubled its economy in the last decade and attributed the growth to robust investment in infrastructure, with central budgets for railways, roads, ports, electricity, and pipelines increasing nearly six-fold. He highlighted landmark infrastructure achievements across the country — including the Chenab bridge in the north, Atal Setu in the west, Bogibeel Bridge in the east and the new Pamban bridge in the south — emphasising that such connectivity is unlocking the full potential of every state.

The eastern and western dedicated freight corridors are nearing completion, and work is progressing on India’s first bullet train. New-generation trains like Vande Bharat, Amrit Bharat, and Namo Bharat are modernising the country’s railway network, he said.

The Prime Minister underlined the growing global interest in India and the role of Indian culture and soft power in attracting the world’s attention. He expressed confidence that the cultural richness of Tamil Nadu and the sacred land of Rameswaram will continue to inspire and energise the country.

Noting that the day also marked the foundation day of the BJP, the Prime Minister reaffirmed the party’s commitment to building a strong and developed India. He praised BJP workers for their relentless service and grassroots efforts, particularly in working for the welfare of the poor.



The event was attended by Governor R.N. Ravi, Union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnav, Union minister of state L. Murugan, Tamil Nadu ministers Thangam Tennarasu, Raja Kannappan, Ramanathapuram MP K. Navaskani, Rajya Sabha Member Dharmar and Tirunelveli MLA Nainar Nagendran.



