ED Seeks to Confiscate Assets Worth ₹661 Crore of National Herald

The chargesheet, submitted on April 9 before a special court that handles cases involving lawmakers, lists Sonia Gandhi (78) as Accused No. 1 and Rahul Gandhi (54) as Accused No. 2, along with five others. The court is expected to take up the matter for cognisance on April 25.

The ED has invoked provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and sought punishment against the accused, along with permanent confiscation of the seized assets — which could later be auctioned by the government.

According to sources, both Sonia and Rahul Gandhi denied any wrongdoing during their 2022 statements to the ED, maintaining that the acquisition of Associated Journals Limited (AJL) by Young Indian (YI) was non-commercial and intended to support the ailing publisher. They emphasised that YI was a Section-25 not-for-profit company under the Companies Act, barring personal gains for shareholders. The Gandhis jointly hold a 76 per cent stake (38 per cent each) in YI.

The ED has also included statements from Congress leader Pawan Bansal and party president Mallikarjun Kharge to argue that a "conspiracy was orchestrated to illegally acquire AJL's assets" through YI, reportedly benefitting its shareholders.

An official source claimed that AJL earned over ₹142.67 crore in rental income from its properties by 2023, much of which was allegedly reinvested in commercial property development, particularly in Mumbai.

AJL, which publishes the National Herald newspaper and digital platform, came under YI's ownership during a controversial financial restructuring deal that the ED claims involved money laundering.

The Congress has denounced the chargesheet as politically motivated, calling it an act of “desperation” by a “morally bankrupt” government attempting to deflect attention from key public issues.

The BJP, meanwhile, reiterated its allegations, stating that the Gandhi family must be held accountable for "misusing party funds" and "usurping property," vowing strict action under the "honest government" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



