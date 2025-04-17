ED Grills Vadra for Six Hours

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) questioned businessman Robert Vadra for nearly six hours on Thursday in connection with an alleged money-laundering case linked to a 2008 land deal in Haryana’s Manesar-Shikohpur. With Thursday’s session, the husband of Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has logged about 16 hours of interrogation over three consecutive days.



Vadra, 56, arrived at the ED’s central Delhi office shortly after 11 am, accompanied by his wife, and left around 6.15 pm. Officials said his statement was recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act and that he faced roughly 17 questions. No fresh summons has been issued.

Calling the exercise a “political witch-hunt,” Vadra told reporters he had received a “clean chit” from the Haryana government in 2019-20 and questioned the timing of the summons. The ED is expected to file a chargesheet soon and may attach assets, agency sources said.



The probe centres on a February 2008 transaction in which Skylight Hospitality, then directed by Vadra, bought 3.5 acres in Shikohpur for ₹7.5 crore and sold it to DLF in 2012 for ₹58 crore. The deal was voided the same year by IAS officer Ashok Khemka, triggering allegations of corruption that the BJP, then in opposition, said reflected “nepotism.”





Haryana Police opened an FIR in 2018. Vadra has previously been questioned in two other ED money-laundering investigations.



