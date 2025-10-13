Durgapur Gangrape Case: BJP Leaders Slam Mamata Banerjee For ‘Misleading Public,’ ‘Shifting Blame’

Bhubaneswar: The political storm surrounding the alleged gangrape of an Odia MBBS student in West Bengal’s Durgapur intensified on Monday, with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders accusing West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of distorting facts and misleading the public over the incident.

BJP IT Cell head Amit Malviya took to social media platform X to share what he termed as “evidence” contradicting Banerjee’s claims regarding the survivor’s movements on the night of the crime.

According to Malviya, while Banerjee told the media that the victim had left her medical campus around 12.30 am, official records from IQ City Medical College and Hospital indicate that the second-year MBBS student exited the premises much earlier—around 8 p.m.

“The Chief Minister must verify facts before making statements on such sensitive matters. She has tried to mislead the public,” Malviya wrote, asserting that the assault occurred outside the campus, not within it, as Banerjee suggested.

He further said that blaming the college authorities was “unjustified” and alleged that the case reflected a larger “failure of the state’s law-and-order machinery.” Malviya also highlighted that the survivor belongs to a Dalit community, urging authorities to ensure justice without political interference.

Banerjee’s remarks implying that “girls should not step out late at night” have sparked widespread outrage, drawing criticism from women’s rights groups and political leaders alike.

Delhi BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj condemned the Chief Minister’s comments as “insensitive and regressive.”

“Instead of holding the perpetrators accountable, the Chief Minister is shifting the blame to women,” she said, calling for a more responsible approach from those in power.