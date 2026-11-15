Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee’s 125th Birth Anniversary Observed In Odisha's Balasore

Balasore (Odisha): Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee’s contribution to strengthening India’s national unity, territorial integrity and education system remains an enduring part of the country’s history, speakers said at a commemorative seminar organised in Balasore on Sunday to mark his 125th birth anniversary.

The seminar and cultural programme were organised by ‘Susree’, a leading cultural organisation based in Bhubaneswar, with the support of the Union ministry of culture, at the Satyasai Engineering College campus in Balasore district.

Former minister and Simulia MLA Padmalochan Panda, who attended the programme as the chief guest, recalled Mukherjee’s life and his contributions to the nation. Describing his struggle for national integrity and pride as an important chapter in Indian history, Panda urged the younger generation to draw inspiration from his patriotism, sacrifice and commitment to public life.

Senior journalist Gangadhar Rout spoke about Mukherjee’s political career, intellectual abilities and unwavering commitment to national unity. He emphasised the need to familiarise the younger generation with the lives and ideas of distinguished personalities who had shaped the country's history.

Senior BJP leader and Balasore district party president Iswar Chandra Behera highlighted Mukherjee’s nationalist philosophy and dedication to public service. He said his thoughts on national unity, sovereignty and cultural consciousness continued to hold relevance in contemporary India.

Senior advocate Harekrishna Dash dwelt on Mukherjee’s contribution to safeguarding the country's unity and integrity and promoting peace.

Senior BJP leaders Ganesh Prasad Mohapatra and Chandrasekhar Nanda, along with journalists Kishore Das and Gangadhar Rout, also shared their views on Mukherjee’s political philosophy, principles and contribution to nation-building. They stressed the importance of making his life and ideals subjects of study for future generations.

In his address, senior journalist Akshaya Kumar Sahoo highlighted Mukherjee’s multifaceted personality, his contributions as an educationist and his role in the political and constitutional history of independent India.

He observed that one of Mukherjee’s defining qualities was his ability to place national interests above political differences while remaining steadfast in his convictions. Sahoo emphasised that the contributions of historical personalities should be examined through an objective and impartial historical perspective, while also assessing the contemporary relevance of their ideas.

Following the seminar in Balasore, a cultural programme was organised in Bhubaneswar, featuring performances by the city-based dance institutions Nrutyadham, Nrutyankita and Nrutyayan.

The seminar was coordinated by Rajesh Samantaray, along with Sushree secretary Jayashree Patnaik and coordinator Subhashree Patnaik.