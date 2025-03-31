Defence ministry defends DRDO amid escalating costs



"Given the complexities and uncertainties involved in developing state-of-the-art defence technologies, accurately estimating the exact time and cost for completion of projects is a continuous process," the ministry informed Parliament last week.

The ministry's clarification follows a December 2022 Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report highlighting significant delays and cost escalations in high-priority military projects handled by DRDO. The CAG had noted that several projects were prematurely declared successful despite not achieving all their intended objectives.

Responding to these findings, the ministry emphasised that DRDO identifies research areas based on strategic documents such as the Long-Term Technology Perspective Plan (LTTPP), Long-Term Integrated Perspective Plan (LTIPP), DRDO Five-Year Plan, vision documents, and technology roadmaps.

Further, the ministry explained that DRDO primarily focuses on designing and developing critical, advanced, and complex systems typically avoided by private industry due to associated high risks and costs. Projects classified as Mission Mode Projects are initiated only after approval by the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), Defence Procurement Board (DPB), or Services Procurement Board (SPB).

The CAG report pointed out significant delays in 119 of the 178 mission mode projects reviewed. It noted time overruns ranging from 16 per cent to as much as 500 per cent, with extensions repeatedly sought. Additionally, the audit revealed that among 86 projects declared successful between January 2010 and December 2019, at least 20, costing Rs 1,074 crore, failed to achieve one or more key objectives yet were still marked complete.

Highlighting further inefficiencies, the report stated DRDO initiated 15 new projects, costing Rs 516 crore, specifically to address objectives left unachieved by previously "successful" projects. The CAG called attention to the premature closure of projects and urged more rigorous monitoring and realistic planning by the DRDO.



