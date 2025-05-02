CRPF Probes Constable who Married Pakistani

New Delhi: The CRPF has initiated a departmental probe against constable Munir Ahmed of 41st battalion, who married a Pakistani national without the formal approval of the Force, raising concerns over procedural violation and breach of national security.

Munir had submitted a request for an approval for his marriage with the competent authority but he married the Pak national without the official nod in May last year. This unauthorised act of the constable has led to the disciplinary process following an initial probe that recommended a departmental probe for violating service rules, officials said.

The issue impinged on policy domain as this was a marriage of an uniformed man with a Pakistani woman, they said.

The constable’s marriage with a Pakistani girl named Menal Khan was solemnised via WhatsApp call that also lacked the procedural and legal validity in this case. She had entered India on a visitor’s visa on September 24 last year.

The Jammu and Kashmir zone of the CRPF had recommended that the constable could not be granted “ No Objection Certificate” as his marriage to Menal Khan, citing the national security reason and needs a policy decision being a sensitive matter. Instead of waiting for the official decision, Munir married the Pak girl, the officials said .

The constable committed many lapses like not informing the authorities about his wife’s arrival and her continued stay in India beyond the expiry of her visa duration till March 22,this year, officials said.

They also said that CRPF has held an enquiry and found that the constable violated conduct rules under Rule 21(3) of the CCS (Conduct) Rules, 1964, and departmental disciplinary action is now being considered.

This rule mandates that a Government servant who has married or marries a person of other than Indian nationality must immediately inform the Government of this fact.

Further, he had stated that his wife has applied for a Long Term Visa but the fact was not informed by individual to department," they said,adding that decision on granting her LTV is still pending.

Following a government decision to send back all Pakistani nationals after the deadly Pahalgam attack, Menal Khan was sent to Attari-Wagah border for deportation, however, her exit to Pakistan was temporarily stayed by the Jammu and Kashmir high court for 10 days stay on April 29, 2025, for further hearing in this matter.