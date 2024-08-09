Congress Says Two Delegations Not Given Pass to Meet Rahul

New Delhi: Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, met a delegation of the Right to Food campaign and another of fishermen from across the country at the Parliament House reception and they apprised him about their concerns and issues. The Congress claimed that the two delegations were not given a pass to enter Parliament and that is why Gandhi went to the reception area of the Parliament House to meet them.

After the meeting, Gandhi told reporters, “It is our right to meet anyone but they (government) are not allowing us. I had spoken about farmers, the speaker said in the House that they are not being stopped. Now, these people have been stopped again. There is the issue of fishermen and also, people from child welfare (the Right to Food campaign) had come.”

When pointed out that he is constantly meeting such delegations, Gandhi said it is his work and he will keep doing it.

Earlier in the day, Gandhi met members of the Safai Karamchari Andolan and people involved in the practice of manual scavenging. They apprised the Congress leader of their problems and issues.

He also held a meeting with Congress MPs on Thursday to address a range of critical issues, including the situations in Bangladesh and China. The meeting, held at the Parliament House Annexe, also involved Congress Deputy Leader Gaurav Gogoi and general secretary K.C. Venugopal.

Gandhi emphasised the importance of raising people-centric issues and ensuring active parliamentary engagement. In a social media post, he noted that the meeting covered several important topics with his fellow MPs.

Gogoi confirmed that discussions included the ongoing situations in Bangladesh and China, recent Supreme Court judgments, and the day’s Parliamentary business.

Congress insiders revealed plans to implement a mechanism to track MPs' performance, focusing on the number of questions posed, notices given, and attention motions submitted. The aim is to enhance productivity and ensure that Congress members effectively utilise their time in Parliament to address key issues.

The Congress is keen to see its members actively participate in debates and hold the government accountable, reflecting their strengthened position in the Opposition.