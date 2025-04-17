CJI Recommends Justice Gavai as Successor



Justice Gavai, who was elevated to the Supreme Court on May 24, 2019, will have a tenure of over six months as CJI, retiring on November 23, 2025. His appointment follows the procedure outlined in the Memorandum of Procedure (MoP), which mandates the Union Law Ministry to seek a recommendation from the incumbent CJI, typically naming the senior-most judge as the successor.



Born on November 24, 1960, in Amravati, Maharashtra, Justice Gavai began his legal career in 1985. He served as standing counsel for the Municipal Corporations of Nagpur and Amravati and was appointed assistant government pleader and public prosecutor at the Bombay High Court’s Nagpur Bench. He was made a government pleader and public prosecutor in 2000 and elevated as an additional judge of the Bombay High Court in 2003. He became a permanent judge in 2005.