CJI Flags Rs.6.85 Lakh Crore Pending Tax Disputes Before ITAT

New Delhi: Highlighting that disputes involving ₹6.85 lakh crore remain pending before the Income-Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT), Chief Justice of India B.R. Gavai on Wednesday described the huge pendency of cases as a “major problem.”

The CJI was speaking at a symposium titled “Income Tax Appellate Tribunal — Role, Challenges and Way Forward” and a felicitation ceremony held in New Delhi.

Justice Gavai, however, praised the ITAT for reducing its case backlog from 85,000 to 24,000 in the past five years.

“A major problem, as with courts and other tribunals, is the issue of huge pendency. I am happy to note that, as Shri Bhadang (ITAT President) mentioned, in the last five years the pendency has come down from 85,000 to 24,000. I must congratulate all members of the ITAT and the Bar, because such an achievement would not have been possible without their cooperation. However, cases involving disputes worth ₹6.85 lakh crore, more than 2 per cent of India’s GDP, are still pending before the Tribunal,” the CJI said.

Justice Gavai lauded the ITAT’s significant contribution to the justice delivery system, while urging structural and procedural reforms to address modern challenges.

He spoke of the need for transparency in appointments, consistency in decisions, and greater investment in capacity-building to strengthen the tribunal’s credibility and efficiency.