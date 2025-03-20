CIRTD honoured with 12th Shambhavi Puraskar for rural development

Bhubaneswar: The Centre for Integrated Rural and Tribal Development (CIRTD), Sundargarh, was honoured with the prestigious 12th Shambhavi Puraskar on Thursday for its outstanding contributions to rural development. CIRTD has been instrumental in improving the lives of farmers, women, children, and youth in Sundargarh district, Odisha, through various impactful programmes.

Dr Sibaji Panda from Sonepur, Odisha, received the Jury Commendation Certification for his dedication to supporting children with hearing impairments and helping them realize their full potential.

Union minister of State for skill development, entrepreneurship, and education, Jayant Singh Chowdhury, and renowned doctor Padma Shri Professor Dr. Ashok Kumar Mohapatra presented the awards, which were constituted by the Bansidhar and Ila Panda Foundation (BIPF).

Since its inception in 2014, the Shambhavi Puraskar has recognised and empowered over 20 grassroots changemakers, amplifying their impact and inspiring community-driven transformation. The award carries a cash prize of Rs 5,00,000, along with a citation and a trophy. The Jury Commendation Certification includes a cash prize of Rs 1,00,000 and a citation.

A key highlight of the ceremony was an engaging fireside chat between the guests and young representatives from the skill sector and schools. Moderated by Shaifalika Panda, the session explored the aspirations, challenges, and future opportunities of today’s youth, focusing on the importance of skill development and career preparedness.

Union minister Jayant Singh Chowdhury emphasised Odisha’s economic potential, stating, “Odisha is a resource-rich state, but economic disparity remains a challenge. We need more entrepreneurs to create jobs and bridge this gap.”

Mrs. Shaifalika Panda, Trustee and Founder CEO of BIPF, highlighted the importance of grassroots efforts in driving social change. "Real transformation is rooted in deep human connection. By uplifting communities, awardees are not just improving lives but reshaping the future with compassion and commitment," she said.

The Shambhavi Puraskar continues to celebrate and inspire changemakers, reinforcing the power of collective action and community-driven progress.