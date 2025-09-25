Chhattisgarh Waqf Board Chief Asks Muslim Youths To Keep Away From Garba Festival

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Waqf Board chairman Salim Raj has asked Muslim youths to either keep away from garba events or show respect to the sanctity of the Hindu religious festival in order to maintain social harmony.

In a statement issued here, Mr. Raj said Muslims should avoid such events if they do not believe in idol worship.

He also appealed to Muslim youths not to attend the garba festival with wrong intentions.

He exhorted those who wished to participate in the Hindu festival to seek permission from the organizers, wear traditional attires and follow customs.

His appeal comes in the wake of the call given by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal in Bastar in Chhattisgarh to boycott non-Hindus in the Hindu festivals.

In Madhya Pradesh, posters appeared in many cities calling for disallowing the non-Hindus in the garba festival.