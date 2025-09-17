Chhattisgarh Police Begins Probe Into Authenticity Of Maoists’ Fresh Peace Talks Offer

Security establishment finds it unusual that a photograph of the spokesman of the outlawed CPI (Maoist) is found to be affixed in the Naxal press release declaring unilateral ‘suspension of armed struggle’ for a month to create ground for peace talks with the government.

The Maoist note dated August 15 went viral on social media on Tuesday night.

“Photograph affixed in the press release and few other factors are deviation from normal modus operandi of Naxal press release. But we are examining all factors to ascertain the authenticity of the press note. Once we are 100 percent convinced about the authenticity of the Maoist press release, we will give our further response”, a senior police officer, part of the counterinsurgency strategies, told this newspaper, requesting not to be quoted.

“There is a possibility that the press release can be an artificial intelligence (AI) generated note”, the police officer said.

When contacted, Bastar range inspector general of police said that “We have taken note of a press release issued in the name of the CPI (Maoist) Central Committee regarding the laying down of arms and prospect of peace talks. The authenticity of the release is being verified and its contents are under careful examination.”

Mr. Sunderraj said that any decision on engagement or dialogue with the CPI (Maoist) lies solely with the government, which will take an appropriate call after due consideration and assessment of the situation and circumstances.

Significantly, the purported month-old Maoist press note said that the outfit is ready to ‘join the mainstream’ and participate in the mass struggle along with political parties and other organizations raising the public issues to resolve the people’s issues.

The Naxal note recalled that the outfit had made ‘serious and sincere efforts’ since March 2025 to initiate peace talks with the government and regretted that no response has so far been given by the Centre to its offer.

The Maoists said that they are willing to talk with the prime minister, Union home minister, chief ministers, their representatives or any authorized delegation.

The release has sought suspension of anti-Naxal operations for a month so that the Maoists can engage in talks with their cadres and leaders on the peace talk offer to the government.