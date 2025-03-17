Chhattisgarh CM Delhi Visit Fuels Cabinet Expansion Buzz

Raipur: Chhattisgarh chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai’s two-day visit to Delhi, commenced on Monday, has revived speculations on the long-pending expansion of his ministry.

Mr. Sai left for Delhi in the morning where he is likely to hold meetings with several Union ministers on issues pertaining to Chhattisgarh, a senior state government officer said.

Sources said he is most likely to discuss with the Central leadership of BJP and a couple of senior Union ministers on the expansion of his 15-month-old ministry.

Replying to a question on it at the Raipur airport, Mr. Sai said “It (ministry expansion) will be done very soon. Please wait”.

Sources said four members including a couple of new faces may be inducted in the proposed expansion of the Sai ministry.

Two cabinet rank positions are lying vacant in the Sai ministry.

While a cabinet rank position has been lying vacant since formation of the Sai government in December 2023, another cabinet rank position has fallen vacant after Brij Mohan Agrawal quit the state ministry following his election to the Lok Sabha in May 2024.

Speculations are rife in the ruling BJP circles here that two state ministers may be dropped in the Sai ministry.

The Sai ministry currently has a strength of 11.

This would be the first expansion of the Sai ministry, if carried out.

Sources said Mr. Sai may also hold discussions with Union home minister Amit Shah regarding expansion of his ministry as well as appointment of new chief secretary of the state.

The incumbent chief secretary Amitabh Jain is retiring in June this year.

The administrative circles here are abuzz with talks that Mr. Jain may opt for voluntary retirement three months ahead of his scheduled retirement date if he is selected for the post of Chief Information Commissioner (CIC) of the state.

Mr. Jain is one of the 33 applicants shortlisted by a search committee constituted by the state government for appointment of the CIC.

The interview for the post is scheduled to be held on March 26 and results may be declared by the end of this month.