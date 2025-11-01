Centre To Build 5.4 Km Tunnel To Ease Adi Kailash Route

Dehradun: The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways will construct a 5.4-km tunnel to bypass a dangerous stretch on the route to Adi Kailash and Kailash Mansarovar near the Indo-China border, between Dharchula and Gunji. The tunnel will also shorten the travel distance by nearly 22 km for pilgrims and tourists.

Union minister of state for road transport and highways Ajay Tamta shared the information on Friday, stating that the decision was taken because the existing road near Chiyalekh, on the Adi Kailash route towards Gunji, had become dangerous and unsafe for travellers.

“The road near Chiyalekh between Bundi and Gunji is dangerous as the hills above it are weak and unstable,” Tamta said. “A Detailed Project Report (DPR) for constructing a 5.4-km tunnel is being prepared. Work will begin once the DPR is finalised and approved by the Centre.”

He added that the stretch ahead of Gunji has now been extended close to the China border. “The road built on this harsh mountainous terrain near Chiyalekh, which leads to Kailash Mansarovar and Adi Kailash pilgrimage centres, is unsafe for heavy vehicles. This led to the decision to construct a tunnel up to Gunji,” the minister explained.

Tamta said the tunnel will eliminate the risks of travelling on the existing route while also reducing the Dharchula-Gunji journey by about 22 km.





