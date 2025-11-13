CBI Takes Over Odisha SI Recruitment Scam Probe; Focus Shifts To Key Conspirators

Bhubaneswar: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has formally taken over the probe into the Odisha Police Sub-Inspector (SI) recruitment scam, marking a major escalation in the high-profile case that has rocked the state’s recruitment system.

According to reports, the Bhubaneswar branch of the CBI registered a fresh case following an official notification, and a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP)-rank officer has been appointed to lead the inquiry. A special team has been constituted under the officer’s supervision to conduct a thorough investigation into the alleged irregularities.

The Crime Branch, which had been investigating the case so far, has handed over all documents and evidence to the CBI. The central agency is expected to begin its probe immediately.

While the state Crime Branch has already arrested most of the individuals directly implicated in the recruitment fraud, the CBI’s focus will now turn to identifying the masterminds and facilitators who operated from behind the scenes.

On Wednesday, the Crime Branch arrested Sagar Gouda, a close associate of the alleged kingpin, Shankar Prusty. Investigators believe Shankar coordinated with a network of agents through Sagar, who reportedly managed the “Digha module” — a key link in the scam’s operations.

Sources said the SI recruitment case may have wider ramifications, with investigators suspecting potential connections to other examination-related malpractices. The development comes close on the heels of the Orissa High Court’s decision to cancel the Assistant Section Officer (ASO) main examination conducted by Silicon Tech, citing “unsatisfactory conduct” and ordering a fresh test.

Although the Crime Branch has officially stepped back from the investigation, it may continue to assist the CBI by providing logistical or technical support if new leads or evidence surface during the course of the probe, the sources added.