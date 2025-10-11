B.Tech Student Dies After Being Assaulted By Police In Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: An engineering student died after allegedly being assaulted by the police here early on Friday morning, officials said.

CCTV footage going viral showed 22-year-old B Tech student Udit Gaayke being held by a policeman while another cop was seen beating him with the lathi.

Later, he was rushed to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhopal, by his friends where he was declared dead by the doctors.

Constable Santosh Bamaniya and Saurabh Arya were on Friday suspended in connection with the incident and further action would be taken in the matter after the postmortem report, Bhopal Zone two Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Vivek Singh said.

Sources said that he was picked up by a patrolling party when he along with his friends were attending a midnight party.

The slain student was a close relative of a police officer posted in Balaghat in Madhya Pradesh.

The incident has sparked public outrage.