BSF Seeks Release of Cop who Strayed into Pak

New Delhi: The Border Security Force (BSF) held flag meetings with the Pakistan Rangers from Wednesday evening, pressing for the prompt release of Constable P.K. Singh, who inadvertently crossed into Pakistan territory on Wednesday afternoon.



Singh, of the BSF’s 182nd battalion and a native of Kolkata, was on “kisan guard” duty escorting farmers to fields beyond the border fencing when he moved into the shade and stepped approximately 30 metres past the Zero Line near border post 208/7 — opposite Pakistan’s Mehfooz Post — around 12 noon. He was in uniform and armed with his service rifle when apprehended by the Rangers.

Officials said Singh was found with three rifle magazines, a water bottle, two mosquito-repellent sticks, a torch, a walkie-talkie set, a lighter, and a cloth bag. Photographs circulated on Pakistani social media showed him blindfolded with his hands tied behind his back.





While inadvertent crossings occur occasionally on both sides — and typically result in swift returns after flag meetings — this incident has drawn heightened attention amid recent India–Pakistan tensions following the Pahalgam terror attack.



