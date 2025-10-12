BSF Bolsters Security Along LoC Ahead Of Winter, Hosts Wular 2.0 Marathon

Speaking on the sidelines of the Wular 2.0 Marathon in Bandipora, north Kashmir, on Sunday, Additional Director General (ADG) of BSF, Satish S. Khandare, confirmed that the force is on high alert to counter cross-border movements. “Intelligence reports indicate terrorists are positioned at launch pads across the border, preparing to infiltrate the Valley before heavy snowfall blocks routes,” he said.

“Infiltration attempts typically surge before winter, so we’ve strengthened our presence and intensified surveillance along the LoC,” he said. While exact numbers of potential infiltrators are hard to confirm, Khandare emphasised that credible inputs point to increased activity across the border. “The threat of infiltration from our neighbouring country persists, but the BSF, alongside the Army, is fully prepared to thwart any attempts,” he asserted, underscoring the force's commitment to safeguarding India’s borders.

In a parallel effort to foster community ties, the BSF organised the second edition of the Wular 2.0 Marathon, which saw enthusiastic participation from youth and women in 5 km, 10 km, and 21 km race categories. “This marathon,” the officer said, “reflects our commitment to building strong relations with communities near the LoC and border areas.” He further stated that the BSF remains vigilant and dedicated to ensuring border security while engaging with local communities through initiatives like the marathon.