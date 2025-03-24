BJP reaching out to minorities through Saugat-e-Modi

The morcha is also planning to convey the message of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president J.P. Nadda along with these kits, though it is yet to be finalised.

The morcha head, Jamal Siddique, said the 32,000 members of the morcha will be reaching out to the “zaruratmands” with the “Saugat-e-Modi” packets and each member is tasked with reaching out to a minimum 100 such people near masjids and dargahs.

Though the initiative has already begun on the first day of Ramzan, in Delhi it will be formally launched by Minority Morcha convenor and BJP general secretary Dushyant Kumar Gautam on Tuesday near the Nizamuddin Dargah.

“Everyone wants to celebrate their festivals, no matter whether you are rich or poor. We are just trying to help families observe Ramzan, who are poor and in need of help… Similarly, we will be helping members of other communities who are needy, to celebrate their festivals. We are following (Prime Minister) Modi ji’s ‘Sabka Saath’ motto,” said Mr Siddique.

With the Hindu festival of Navratra beginning from this month end, the morcha has started preparations to celebrate it by handing out packets to the needy around temples and other places.

Though the packets contain mainly food items, in some states, the morcha cadre are also distributing clothes, footwear and other items.

”There will be Id celebrations by our cadres at the district levels of all states for the people who can't afford to participate. Our senior leaders in the areas will also be participating with them sharing the joy of Id”, said the Minority Morcha's Faisal Mumtaz. The morcha leaders will also hold daily meetings with the office-bearers from states on distribution and other requirements.