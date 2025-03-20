BJP MLA Asks DyCM “DON’T STOOP TO LEVEL OF HONEY TRAPPINGS”

BENGALURU: Bharatiya Janata Party MLA and former minister Muniratna on Thursday asked president of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar “Don’t stoop to the level of honey trappings (leaders). You have a family too.”

“I’m aware of your honey trap teams,” stated the BJP MLA in a chat with reporters in Vidhana Soudha and alleged Shivakumar of nurturing honey trap teams. “Stop holding late night meetings (honey trappings).” “Don’t indulge in such evil things,” he advised the Deputy Chief Minister.

Recalling his association with D.K. Shivakumar, the BJP MLA said “We knew each other since we were 20 years.” Munirathna asked Shivakumar “to mend ways since you are on the verge of becoming a Chief Minister. It will not bring dignity to you.” Continuing, he said, “Lead a humane life” and urged “Don’t spoil the life of others.”

“You have grown by leaps and bounds in politics. Even beyond God’s could guess,” said Muniratna who was in Congress party before switching his loyalties to BJP in 2019.

“I am associated with you since when we were 20 years and seen days with you closely moving around with Rs 20 to fill fuel for a bike” he said and alleged a false rape case against me was registered (accusing D.K. Shivakumar).

“I’m hurt after a rape case was registered against me,” said Muniratna and told Shivakumar “You will come to know the sufferings when you feel it.”

Muniratna stated “Things will boomerang on you.”