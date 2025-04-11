BJP, AIADMK to contest 2026 TN Assembly elections as allies: Amit Shah

The announcement was made at a joint press conference in Chennai on Friday evening, which was a formal renewal of the alliance between the two parties.

Mr Shah stated that the alliance will fight the elections under the leadership of AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami, who will also be the chief ministerial face of the alliance.

“The AIADMK and the BJP leaders have decided that the AIADMK, the BJP and all alliance partners will contest the Vidhan Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu together as the NDA,” Mr Shah said.

Tamil Nadu BJP outgoing president K. Annamalai occupied the dais alongside Mr Shah and Mr Palaniswami, indicating a clear show of unity from both parties following a phase of tension.

The Union minister admitted that both sides might have had differing opinions on some matters in the past but clarified that they will be discussed and resolved through negotiations. “We will meet and settle any political or ideological differences. If necessary, a common minimum programme will be prepared,” Mr Shah stated.

Recalling the past relationship between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the late AIADMK chief J. Jayalalithaa, Mr Shah referred to the collaboration as a “natural alliance”.

The Union home minister further pointed out that the AIADMK had not set any preconditions for becoming part of the alliance. He was confident that both parties will work in harmony to provide a robust alternative in the state.

Mr Shah went on to explain that the BJP will not interfere in the AIADMK’s internal issues, going further to say, “Our intent is to collaborate with respect for each other and common objectives.”

In political circles it is believed this is a huge breakthrough in Tamil Nadu politics, which has long been dominated by regional parties. The NDA believes that through this official tie-up, it will be able to consolidate its electorate and take on the ruling DMK in the 2026 elections.

Political analysts explain that the BJP’s support for Mr Palaniswami as the face of the alliance marks the party’s readiness to play second fiddle in the state while banking on long-term strategic dividends.

In September 2023, the AIADMK had snapped ties with the BJP and withdrew itself from the NDA after it put strains on party state leadership. The parties faced the Lok Sabha 2024 election separately and suffered significant setbacks. Recently, Mr Palaniswami met Mr Shah in Delhi, leading to talk of reviving the alliance.

Mr Palaniswami hosted a dinner at his residence Friday for the Union minister and other BJP leaders