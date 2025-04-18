Bihar CM launches Mahila Samvad Campaign to Connect to Women

There is a tussle among the contesting political outfits to woo the women voters in the state. It may be recalled that participation of women voters had surpassed the men voters' turnout during the last Lok Sabha polls. Women voters form nearly 48 per cent of the state's total electorate and in last year's Lok Sabha polls, women voters participation surpassed men's turnout.

As per the records, in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the average voters turnout in Bihar was 56.28 per cent, while men's participation was at 53 per cent and women's turnout was recorded at 59.45 per cent.

It is believed that through the Mahila Samvad campaign, the NDA government in Bihar is trying to reach out to women voters across the state to win another term in power in the state. During the campaign, the women dialogue awareness vehicles will travel to all districts and spread awareness about government welfare schemes for women and facilitate dialogue, particularly in rural and remote areas.

The work done by the NDA government will be shown to the women electorate through the videofilms during the campaign. Nearly 600 vehicles fitted with large television screens are being used for the purpose. The suggestions received from women will be compiled by officials and will be further used by the government in further formulating policies and schemes for women.

“The campaign aims to educate, inspire and connect women with resources and opportunities that are being provided through state-run schemes for women," the chief minister’s office (CMO) said in a statement.

A letter written by Mr Kumar addressed to women of the state was also released at the launch function of the campaign.

The CMO said that the problems, which will be received during the dialogue, will be resolved quickly at various levels. “Problems of women will be discussed in the presence of senior officials during the campaign and will be resolved immediately. The dialogue will be organised at around 70,000 places in the state, in which more than 2-crore women will participate," the CMO said.



