April-June to be hotter than usual: IMD

New Delhi: India is expected to witness hotter-than-usual temperatures over the coming months, with meteorologists warning of an increased number of heatwave days in central, eastern, and northwestern regions. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced on Monday that the period from April to June could see widespread higher-than-normal maximum temperatures.

Addressing an online press conference, IMD Chief Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said, “Most parts of north and east India, central India, and the plains of northwest India are expected to experience two to four more heatwave days than normal.” Typically, the country records four to seven heatwave days during these months.

States likely to feel the brunt of these scorching conditions include Rajasthan, Gujarat, Haryana, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, as well as northern Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. In eastern Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha, temperatures could soar for as many as 10 to 11 days of heatwave conditions.

While minimum temperatures will be higher than usual across the country, some locations in the far northwest and northeast may experience normal or slightly cooler nights.

In response to the forecast, the Central government has already called on state authorities to confirm that hospitals are prepared to handle an uptick in heat-related illnesses. Last year, India recorded its highest number of heatwave days in 14 years — 536 — leading to 41,789 suspected cases of heat stroke and at least 143 deaths.

Experts warn that such statistics may underrepresent the true scale of heat-related mortality. India also experienced its earliest heatwave onset in February this year, surpassing last year’s record which began in early April.

The IMD cautioned that electricity demand could surge by 9 per cent to 10 per cent as people rely more on air conditioning and cooling systems. Last summer’s heat wave pushed India’s peak power demand to 250 gigawatts—6.3 per cent higher than initial estimates.

In contrast to soaring temperatures, India is predicted to receive near-normal rainfall in April, ranging between 88 per cent and 112 per cent of its long-term average of 39.2 mm. Some parts of northwest, northeast, west-central, and peninsular India could see normal to above-normal precipitation.

However, the IMD has advised caution for regions along the Western Ghats in Kerala and Karnataka, warning of potential landslides. Northeastern states are also on alert for possible flooding.



