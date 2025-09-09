Anonymous Fadnavis Ads Spark Political Row In Maharashtra

Mumbai: A state-wide publicity campaign prominently featuring Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has triggered a fresh political controversy in Maharashtra, with the opposition questioning both the anonymity and funding behind the ads.The ads, which appeared without attribution, surfaced shortly after the Fadnavis-led government brokered a resolution following Maratha activist Manoj Jarange Patil’s protest at Mumbai’s Azad Maidan.

The advertisements, released on Saturday across newspapers, public spaces, and airports, depict Mr. Fadnavis offering flowers to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and performing Ganesh puja on the occasion of Anant Chaturdashi. Branded with the tagline “Devabhau”, the ads make no mention of Mr. Fadnavis’s coalition partners in the Mahayuti government, further fueling speculation about their political messaging.

What has drawn sharp criticism from the opposition is the fact that the ads carry no publisher or sponsor credit. Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar faction) MLA Rohit Pawar was among the first to question the campaign. In a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), he wrote: “At a time when the state is witnessing an average of eight farmer suicides a day and widespread damage due to excessive rainfall, it is infuriating to see crores of rupees being splurged on full-page newspaper ads and promotions at various airports featuring the Chief Minister.”

Mr. Pawar further claimed that, based on information he received, the advertisements were allegedly issued without the Chief Minister’s knowledge. According to him, a minister from an ally party — not the BJP — was behind the move. “I believed that a senior leader like Mr. Fadnavis would not make such a mistake. If the information I have received is accurate, it raises several questions. Why did a minister from an ally party issue such high-value, anonymous ads in the Chief Minister’s name? Where did the funding come from? Who is this minister? If those responsible come forward, we may get answers to these pressing questions,” he said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut also criticised the campaign, claiming the advertisements may have cost between Rs 40 to Rs 50 crore. “The advertisements do not mention the name of the publisher. The person or entity behind these ads has deliberately chosen to remain anonymous. The public deserves to know who funded these promotions and why their identity is being concealed,” Mr. Raut said.

However, deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde downplayed the controversy. When asked whether the campaign was an attempt by Mr. Fadnavis to portray himself as the only architect of the Maratha reservation resolution, Mr. Shinde dismissed the suggestion.

“There is no competition for credit. Whether it is Maratha reservation or OBC rights, we are working as one team under the Mahayuti government. Mr. Fadnavis and I are playing together in our second innings, with the same agenda of development and welfare of the poor,” the DCM said.