All-party Meet Condemns Pahalgam Attack In One Voice

New Delhi: In a rare display of unity, both the government and opposition on Thursday condemned the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam during an all-party meeting at Parliament House. A moment of silence opened the session, chaired by defence minister Rajnath Singh, to honour the 26 victims.

Parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju briefed leaders on the steps approved by the Cabinet Committee on Security, including enhanced intelligence oversight and imminent “more stringent action.” Officials from the Intelligence Bureau and the Ministry of Home Affairs outlined identified security lapses and preventive measures under way.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the briefing by defence minister Singh underscored the need to maintain peace in Jammu and Kashmir. Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi affirmed unanimous support for “any action the government deems fit” and announced he will visit Anantnag’s Government Medical College on April 25 to meet the injured.

Opposition figures also pressed for dismantling of terror camps and full accountability for security failures. AAP’s Sanjay Singh urged destruction of militant infrastructure, while Trinamool Congress’s Sudip Bandopadhyay emphasised that “the nation must be totally united in this fight to eliminate terrorism.”

Among those present were home minister Amit Shah, external affairs minister S. Jaishankar, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and senior MPs from NCP, AIMIM, BJD, TDP, Shiv Sena, RJD, DMK, and SP, reflecting a cross-spectrum consensus on swift and decisive action against the perpetrators.