Akhilesh Yadav eyes Odisha as new political frontier

At a press conference held alongside former Union minister and senior Congress leader Srikant Jena, Yadav articulated his vision for the Samajwadi Party’s expansion in Odisha, underscoring the need for a broader political alternative rooted in the ideals of social justice and inclusivity.

“Odisha holds immense strategic and social importance for us. While the Samajwadi Party's presence here has been limited, we are now committed to deepening our engagement with the people and building a robust organisational base on the ground,” Yadav said.

Describing his visit as “special,” Yadav said it was inspired by the ideals of Dr B.R. Ambedkar.

“I have visited Odisha several times, but today’s visit carries a deeper purpose. I met Srikant Jena in Delhi recently. To fulfil Babasaheb Ambedkar’s dream of equality, respect, and inclusivity, I am here to meet my friend—an experienced, secular, and democratic leader,” he said.

Yadav also hinted at the possibility of Jena playing a key role in the Samajwadi Party’s Odisha expansion. While he stopped short of making a formal announcement, his decision to visit Jena’s residence immediately upon arrival in the city has fueled speculation about a leadership role for the veteran politician in steering SP’s state unit.

Sources close to the developments suggest that Jena, known for his unwavering advocacy of Ambedkarite values, could serve as a vital link in reshaping the Samajwadi Party’s regional strategy in Odisha—one that is expected to focus heavily on issues of social equity, marginalised communities, and inclusive governance.

Reiterating the SP’s commitment to social justice, Yadav said, “Our effort is to take our message to the masses. We believe that people in Odisha who resonate with our vision will join us in this journey.”

Taking a swipe at the BJP’s ‘double engine’ model of governance, Yadav cited Uttar Pradesh as an example of what he described as the failures of a system that promises synergy between state and central governments but, in practice, falls short of expectations. “The so-called ‘double engine’ has only widened the gap between the government and the people,” he said.